Image copyright DFDS France Image caption The Coastguard says no selfie or photograph is worth risking a life for

A ferry company which posted a promotional image of a man standing on the edge of cliffs where a student fell to her death has apologised.

DFDS uploaded the photo of Seven Sisters cliffs, near Eastbourne, amid growing concern over tourists putting themselves at risk to take pictures.

Social media users pointed out that a number of people have fallen to their deaths from the cliffs.

The firm, which operates crossings from Dover, has withdrawn the image.

DFDS France uploaded the photo to Instagram with the caption: "Have you ever had a chance to take a walk on the Seven Sisters cliffs?"

'No safe place'

Matt Kuchta tweeted: "Not sure that's a great photo to promote safe and responsible travel along the cliffs by DFDS."

A spokesman for the ferry company said: "Images, such as this, are hugely popular with travel fanatics."

He later added: "DFDS have become aware that the particular spot has had past associations with suicides.

"On that basis they are removing the image and apologise for any offence caused."

In June a student fell 200ft (60m) to her death while posing for a photograph at the cliffs.

The Coastguard said; "Although cliff-edge photos may be dramatic, no selfie or photograph is worth risking your life for."

A spokeswoman said: "The cliffs along the UK coastline are continually eroding, with pieces falling from them that can be just a few small rocks or as large as a car. It's impossible to predict when the next piece might fall or how big it will be.

"There is no 'safe' place to be."

Warning signs in foreign languages are being considered on the cliffs amid a rise in tourists, particularly from the Far East, being seen peering over the edge at Seven Sisters.

Seaford Town Council said people needed to "take selfies in a safe manner".