Stephen Frith was "small in stature but big in heart", his family said

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in his flat.

Stephen Frith, 58, was found at his home in Tarring Road, West Worthing just before 17:30 BST on 27 October.

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, while a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, all from Worthing, were arrested in the town on Wednesday.

Sussex Police said all three had been released under investigation.

In a tribute, Mr Frith's family described him as being "small in stature but big in heart".

Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious between 19:00 BST on Wednesday 25 October and 17:25 on Friday 27 October to contact them.