Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The driver of a Ford Fiesta died at the scene and her passenger suffered minor injuries

A teenager has been charged after a 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash with a stolen car.

The woman was killed on the A24 in Horsham in West Sussex on Friday when she crashed with a stolen Mercedes AMG.

The stolen car had earlier been spotted in convoy with another stolen car - an A class Mercedes - which later crashed into a hedge and the driver arrested.

Isaac McFadyen, 18, of Hounslow Road, Hanworth, Feltham, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Monday also facing two counts of burglary, dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and receiving stolen goods, Sussex Police said.

Police are still searching for the driver of the Mercedes AMG, who ran away from the crash scene.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Emergency services remained at the scene of the crash into the evening

The woman, from Uckfield, died at the scene.

Another 70-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta, was injured in the crash at the Farthing Hill roundabout, just before 14:30 GMT on Friday.

The black Mercedes AMG was believed to have been taken during a burglary in Goring-by-Sea, and was seen leaving the services on the A24 along with the stolen A Class Mercedes.

Both cars failed to stop for police, and at 14:23 the A Class car crashed into a hedge. The driver ran off and was caught by officers shortly after.