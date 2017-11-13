Image copyright Maddie Burgess/Facebook Image caption A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Maddie Burgess

A 17-year-old hit and killed by a lorry as she walked home from a bonfire celebration has been named locally as Maddie Burgess.

She was struck by a Tesco lorry and a Vauxhall Insignia while walking on the East Hoathly by-pass near to The Thatched Garage at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday

Police have appealed for witnesses.

A fundraising page has been set up as a "celebration of life" to the Uckfield College pupil.

It aims to raise funds to support her family and any traumatised witnesses.

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support the family, and any who witnessed the crash

Maddie was wearing a red puffa-style jacket and dark leggings at the time of the crash.