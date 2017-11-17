Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Rebecca Nevins was killed when the car she was driving was in collision with a Mercedes

A 70-year-old woman, killed in a hit-and-run collision with a stolen car, has been named as Rebecca Nevins.

Ms Nevins, of Manor Fields in Horsham, West Sussex was driving a Ford Fiesta on the A24 in Horsham when it crashed with a Mercedes AMG on 10 November.

Her family said: "Rebecca was a loving mother-of-two, grandmother-of-two and a partner who was full of life and lit up the lives of everyone she met."

Two people have been arrested over the collision, Sussex Police said.

A 23-year-old man from Staines-on-Thames was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and burglary and remains in police custody.

A 24-year-old woman from Feltham, Hounslow, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was later released while the investigation continues, a police spokesman said.

Another 70-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car with Ms Nevins, was injured in the collision at the Farthing Hill roundabout at 14:30 GMT.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Emergency services remained at the scene of the crash into the evening

The Mercedes AMG had earlier been spotted with another stolen car - an A class Mercedes - which later crashed into a hedge, police said.

On Sunday, Isaac McFadyen, 18, of Hounslow Road, Hanworth, Feltham, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 11 December.