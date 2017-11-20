Image copyright Google Image caption The injured teenager was seen at the junction with Old Church Road and Battle Road

Two teenagers have been charged after a boy was stabbed in the stomach.

The victim was attacked in Old Church Road, St Leonards, in East Sussex, at about 18:45 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he underwent major surgery. He is expected to require more treatment in due course, Sussex Police said.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are both due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later.