Image copyright Louise Regan-Alexander Image caption Mac was flown to Knock to join Finn who is spending Christmas in Ireland

A lost toy monkey has been returned to its two-year-old owner after a race to reunite the pair for Christmas.

Finn Regan-Alexander left the toy on an Aer Lingus plane after the family flew from Gatwick to Knock to visit relatives on 19 December.

After Finn's mother Louise tweeted an appeal, "sightings" of Mac were reported in pubs, planes and lost and alone in Glasgow.

The real Mac was found and flown to Knock by the airline.

'Love and loss'

The tweet appealing for help in finding Mac was shared more than 1,500 times - with many sharing their own experiences of lost cuddly toy heartbreak.

Some children, including a seven-year-old boy, offered to send their own soft toys to Finn.

Mac went missing when the family, from Camberwell, south London, travelled to visit Mrs Regan-Alexander's parents.

Architect Mrs Regan-Alexander said a TV producer saw the appeal on the BBC News website and realised she had seen Mac - who wears a green tunic made out of an old sock and has two sticking plasters to match his owner's grazes - on the plane.

After that sighting, airline staff alerted to Mac's plight managed to trace the toy and arrange its belated holiday trip to Ireland.

Mrs Regan-Alexander said: "Mac was flown back in time for Christmas.

"Thanks to everyone who provided their online support and shared their own stories of love and loss.

"To all the children who offered Finn their monkeys, I hope Santa is listening."