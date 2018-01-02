Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Salvis Auzins was stabbed to death in St Leonards

A man has been jailed for stabbing another man to death in East Sussex.

Salvis Auzins, of Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, was found dead in an alleyway on 27 July.

Sussex Police said the victim, a Latvian national, drove himself there from Clyde Road, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mohamed Ahmed admitted manslaughter at Hove Crown Court. The 22-year-old, of Gleneagles Road in Lambeth, was sentenced to 12 years.

He also admitted two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.