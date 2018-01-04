Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage from a body-worn police camera shows what happened during the arrest

Police who used a stun gun to arrest a shoplifter has been cleared of deploying excessive force.

Paul McClelland, 42, who later admitted theft, assault and obstructing a police officer, sued Sussex Police Chief Constable Giles York over the arrest.

He argued police used the Taser unreasonably when he was surrendering and moving backwards to be handcuffed.

However, Judge Jonathan Simpkiss ruled the officers "honestly and reasonably believed" the Taser was necessary.

In a written judgment at Brighton County Court, the judge said McClelland had not been seriously injured as a result of the officers' actions, in a Brighton car park in July 2013.

He also said there was no medical evidence to suggest the claimant had suffered psychological trauma as a result of video of the arrest being watched widely.