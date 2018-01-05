Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Burr was jailed for three and a half years at Hove Crown Court

A former teacher at a boarding school has been jailed for sexually abusing four of his pupils.

Peter Burr admitted nine counts of indecently assaulting the boys aged 11-14 at Christ's Hospital in Horsham, West Sussex, between 1969 and 1973.

The 73-year-old, from Kingswear, in south Devon, was jailed for three and a half years at Hove Crown Court.

He is the second former teacher from the school to be jailed for sexually abusing pupils.

Police said the cases were not linked.

Live: More news from across the South East

Judge Christine Henson said he displayed a pattern of preying on his victims in a "gross abuse of trust".

She said: "You had unlimited access to vulnerable young boys separated from their families.

"They obtained a place at the school because of the death of a parent or a low income.

"This strengthened their reluctance to speak out about you."

Burr was given concurrent sentences for each victim and was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.