Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption The baby girl died two hours after the crash

A baby girl has died and her five-year-old brother is in a critical condition after a car crash in West Sussex.

The seven-month-old died in hospital after the crash on the B2133 to Newpound on Wednesday afternoon.

The boy was airlifted to hospital with head injuries.

The children were both in a Mazda which collided with a Vauxhall Corsa. Their father, 31, was driving and suffered chest injuries, while their mother, 27, suffered serious leg injuries.

Image copyright EDDIE MITCHELL Image caption Emergency services were called to the scene

The driver of the Corsa, a 36-year-old man from Pulborough, sustained serious chest injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses.