Six teens held after Hove stabbing

Six teenagers are in custody after two men in their 20s were assaulted, one of whom has serious stab wounds.

The attack happened on Friday at about 22:00 GMT on Queen's Parade in Hangleton, Hove, East Sussex.

Sussex Police said the victim who was badly wounded was taken to hospital but his injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

Three 15-year-old boys and three 16-year-old boys, all from Brighton & Hove, are being held by police.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.