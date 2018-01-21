Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Three puppies were found alive, but two have since died

Three puppies have died and one is being treated by vets after they were found "dumped in freezing conditions" just metres from an animal centre.

The RSPCA is investigating after the four dogs were discovered close to one of its centres in Brighton at 21:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Passers-by found one collie puppy and two lurchers "thin and shivering" in a gateway on Braypool Lane.

A fourth dog, a lurcher, lay dead under a pile of sawdust, the charity said.

The three surviving puppies were taken to a vet but one died a short while later.

The following morning, the lurcher puppy was so severely ill vets decided "the kindest option was to put her to sleep".

'Heartbreaking'

Vets are now trying to save the only surviving dog, Lolly, a collie.

Julie Parsons, from the RSPCA, said the puppies were suffering from parvovirus.

"We think they were all aged between nine and 12 weeks old," she said.

"They were all thin and very cold.

"From the way the poor dead puppy was underneath a heap of sawdust it looks as though these poor little mites were literally tipped out of a box and left there."

The charity said parvovirus was highly contagious and could often be fatal for dogs.

It mainly affects puppies aged between six weeks and six months of age.

Ms Parsons said: "It is so hard to understand why anyone would dump sick and dying puppies in the middle of the night in this way when they clearly needed help.

"The fact they were just up the road from the RSPCA centre is just heartbreaking."

Anyone with information about where the animals may have come from has been urged to contact the charity.