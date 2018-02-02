Image caption James Anderson is accused of assaulting teenage girls between 2013 and 2017

A councillor has been charged with six counts of sexual assault against four teenage girls.

James Anderson, 33, is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl between January and March 2015 and again between March 2015 and January 2017.

He is also charged with causing the same girl to engage in sexual activity between March 2015 and January 2017.

Uckfield Town councillor Mr Anderson, of Uckfield, is due to appear before Brighton magistrates on 22 February.

He is also facing charges of sexually assaulting two 15-year-old girls - one between March and July 2015, and the other between November 2015 and January 2016.

The sixth charge is that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl between September 2013 and April 2014.