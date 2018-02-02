Image copyright PA Image caption The bodies of Nicola Fellows (left) and Karen Hadaway were found the day after they disappeared

A 51-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of two nine-year-old schoolgirls in October 1986.

The bodies of Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway were found in bushes at Wild Park near the Moulsecoomb estate, Brighton, on 9 October.

Russell Bishop appeared before Mr Justice Edis for a plea hearing at the Old Bailey via video link from Frankland prison in Durham.

Mr Bishop will stand trial on 15 October.