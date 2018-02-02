Man pleads not guilty to Brighton schoolgirl murders
- 2 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 51-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of two nine-year-old schoolgirls in October 1986.
The bodies of Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway were found in bushes at Wild Park near the Moulsecoomb estate, Brighton, on 9 October.
Russell Bishop appeared before Mr Justice Edis for a plea hearing at the Old Bailey via video link from Frankland prison in Durham.
Mr Bishop will stand trial on 15 October.