Man pleads not guilty to Brighton schoolgirl murders

  • 2 February 2018
Nicola Fellows (left) and Karen Hadaway (right) Image copyright PA
Image caption The bodies of Nicola Fellows (left) and Karen Hadaway were found the day after they disappeared

A 51-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of two nine-year-old schoolgirls in October 1986.

The bodies of Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway were found in bushes at Wild Park near the Moulsecoomb estate, Brighton, on 9 October.

Russell Bishop appeared before Mr Justice Edis for a plea hearing at the Old Bailey via video link from Frankland prison in Durham.

Mr Bishop will stand trial on 15 October.

