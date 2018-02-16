Image copyright Family handout/PA Image caption Stuart (left) and Jason Hill died in the crash

Two brothers and a young woman who died in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon are being remembered at a service in their home town.

Stuart Hill, 30, died alongside his girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, and his brother Jason, 32, on Saturday.

Prayers are being said in Worthing, West Sussex, for those who died and four survivors.

Passengers Ellie Milward, 29, Jonathan Udall, 32, Jennifer Barham, 39, and pilot Scott Booth, 42, were injured.

'Hug your children'

The father of the two men who died, the Rev David Hill, and his wife Sandra have described their sons as "remarkable people".

The parents both attend St Matthew's Church, where the memorial service is being held, and Mr Hill is also a Baptist minister on its preaching team.

Before the service, he said he was not only father to the two men, but might also have been a father-in-law to Ms Dobson one day.

Image caption The Rev David Hill said the greatest thing his children gave him was love

He said: "These are three people deeply in our compassion, our love.

"There's also three people over in America and we're thinking of them especially as they'll be thinking of us.

"I'm bowled over by the number of people who are here tonight and I say to anyone who's listening remember to give your children a hug tonight.

"If you forget everything else, tell them you love them, even if at times you wonder, because the greatest thing that my children ever gave to me was love."

The Rev Sara-Jane Stevens, who is leading the service, remembered the brothers as "loving and full of mischief".

Image copyright Becky Dobson/Facebook Image caption Becky Dobson was described by her father as "always happy"

Ms Dobson's family were also expected to attend the service.

Her father, Peter, has described her as "full of life" and "always happy".

She was on holiday with the two brothers to celebrate her boyfriend's 30th birthday.

The Airbus EC130 B4 crashed just before sunset.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Preliminary findings released by Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office said the three, who were all from Worthing, died from multiple injuries.

Full post-mortem examination reports may take up to six weeks.

The three surviving passengers are still being treated for critical injuries. Mr Udall and Ms Milward were on their honeymoon at the time, according to a JustGiving page set up for them.