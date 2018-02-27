Image copyright Family handout Image caption An inquest into Alfie Harbord's death will open next week

A 15-year-old boy who died after being hit by a bus was the son of the drummer in folk rock band The Levellers.

Alfie Harbord was walking along Marine Parade, close to Burlington Street, in Brighton when he was hit at about 00:50 GMT on Saturday. He later died in hospital.

His father Charlie Heather drums for the band, which was formed in the city in 1988.

In a statement on Facebook, the band said his death was "a great shock".

"We are deeply saddened to report Charlie Heather's teenage son Alfie died on Saturday," it added.

"As you can imagine this has been a great shock to the family and to everyone who knew him."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The bus was travelling on the westbound carriageway when it hit the teenager

An inquest into the death of Alfie, from Brighton, is due to open next week.

The Brighton & Hove Bus and Coach Company said it was working with police and had begun an internal investigation.