Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Jillian Howell was described as a "loving sister, aunt and friend" by her family

A man has admitted killing his boss, but denied her murder.

Jillian Howell, 46, was found with multiple stab wounds at her home in Sandgate Road, Brighton last October.

David Browning, 51, of Willow Drive, Seaford, East Sussex, admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Lewes Crown Court. A trial was set for 23 April.

Ms Howell had been his boss in the payroll department at the University of Brighton.

Mr Browning is also charged with possession of a bladed article, but has not yet been asked to enter a plea on that count.