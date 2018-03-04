Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Waitrose was cordoned off while police investigated

Waitrose was cordoned off and a victim was taken to hospital with injuries after reports of a fight in Lewes.

Scene of crime officers were sent to the upmarket supermarket just after 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

Sussex Police said they were called to an altercation involving youths in the town centre, but could not give further details.

Officers were seen carrying out investigations inside the cordoned-off shop. Waitrose has not yet commented.

South East Coast Ambulance has not issued a statement either.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Scene of crime officers carried out investigations in the shop

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

He said officers at the scene were stood down and the cordon was later lifted at the supermarket in Eastgate Street.

He could not confirm whether any arrests had been made but said police were still developing intelligence regarding any suspects.