Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Ryan Croft pleaded guilty to 18 offences on the first day of what would have been his trial

A teenager targeted by an online sexual predator jailed after befriending more than 2,000 young girls around the world says he has got "what he deserves".

The 18-year-old woman, from Eastbourne, in East Sussex, said Ryan Croft befriended her at a local youth club when she was 11 years old.

Croft, 23, was jailed for 13 years after pleading guilty to 18 offences.

The teenager said she had felt threatened by Croft throughout her childhood.

She had been due to give evidence against him but he admitted the charges on what was to have been the first day of his trial on 15 January.

Croft, of Rye Street, Eastbourne, was sentenced on 2 March at Brighton Crown Court for offences including causing and inciting young girls to engage in sexual activity, downloading indecent images of children, and possession of extreme pornography.

Det Con Chris Smith, of Sussex Police, said it had been a "very complex" case.

"Of the nine victims he was charged with, four were from the Eastbourne area and five were elsewhere in the UK.

"Some girls were unidentified and it is also known he contacted girls abroad, as far as the United States and south-east Asia," he said.

'Tickled inappropriately'

The teenager told BBC South East she and a friend, who was then aged nine, met Croft at a youth club where he was a first aider.

"My friend was interested in first aiding, so he talked to her about it. We would go to his home in Eastbourne once or twice a week."

She said at first it all seemed quite innocent, but then he started "messing around" with her friend.

"He would tickle her inappropriately. He tried to do it to me, but I wouldn't let him.

"We felt uncomfortable, and stopped going," she recalled.

"We were still talking on Facebook, but we fell out, and blocked him. We left that youth club," she added.

Croft then opened a fake account, pretending to be a teenage girl from Eastbourne, and once again befriended both girls, who were by now aged 12 and 10.

Fake image

The teenager said he would send them messages asking very personal questions, and was "quite persistent" saying "she was curious about how other girls would do things".

She said they refused to send him indecent images, although she later discovered he had downloaded Facebook photos of her.

She also began to receive emails from him, posing as the same girl, and discovered that the image he was using was actually that of a model.

"Things started to add up," she said.

"We told one of the youth workers where he had been working, and he told the police.

"The police spoke to us, but nothing much was done."

Croft was arrested four years later, in January 2016, after targeting more than 2,000 young girls through Facebook, who were mostly in their early teens, with some sending indecent images of themselves to him.

"Shame he didn't get locked up back in 2012. Maybe then all these girls wouldn't of had to go through what I did," the teenager said.

Ryan Croft admitted 18 offences:

seven counts of causing and inciting seven girls aged between eight and 13 to engage in sexual activity.

two counts of causing and inciting two other girls, aged between 13 and 15, to engage in sexual activity.

three counts of downloading indecent images of children - 72 at Category A, the most serious, 137 at Category B, and 1008 at Category C.

three counts of possessing indecent images with a view to distribution - seven at Category A, seven at Category B, and 88 at Category C.

three counts of possession of extreme pornography, consisting of a video depicting bestiality and two videos portraying a depiction of rape.

He was ordered to spend the first eight years of his sentence in custody, and a further five on extended prison release licence supervision.

Croft will also be a registered sex offender for life, and was served with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last until a further court order, severely restricting his access to young people and computers.