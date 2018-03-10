Cyclist injured in Deal suspected hit-and-run crash
- 10 March 2018
A cyclist has been left with serious head injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash.
The man was struck by a car in Bowling Green Lane, Deal, at about 20:10 GMT on Friday.
He also suffered rib and internal injuries and was air lifted to Kings College Hospital, Kent Police said appealing for witnesses.
A 42-year-old man, from the town, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.