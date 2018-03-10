Image copyright Kent Police Image caption A cyclist was struck by a car in Bowling Green Lane, Deal, on Friday

A cyclist has been left with serious head injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash.

The man was struck by a car in Bowling Green Lane, Deal, at about 20:10 GMT on Friday.

He also suffered rib and internal injuries and was air lifted to Kings College Hospital, Kent Police said appealing for witnesses.

A 42-year-old man, from the town, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.