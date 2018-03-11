Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The pedestrian died in St Michael's Road, Sittingbourne

A man has died after being hit by a lorry near a railway station, Kent Police said.

The pedestrian was in St Michael's Road in Sittingbourne at around 22:25 GMT on Saturday when the collision occurred.

Police and ambulance crews attended but he died at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision, the pedestrian or lorry beforehand to come forward.