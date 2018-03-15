Image copyright Family handout Image caption Frank Milligan died from a bleed on the brain two days after the disturbance

Three men have been jailed for a year following a disturbance at a cafe, after which a man died.

Hayden Garratt and Joshua Hewes, of Haywards Heath, and Cuckfield man John Venn were jailed at Lewes Crown Court after they previously admitted affray.

Frank Milligan, 63, collapsed after they burst into his cafe in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, on 13 May 2016 and died two days later from a brain bleed.

Manslaughter charges were discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Venn, 20, a labourer, of The Highlands, unemployed Garratt, 21, from Allen Road, and bricklayer Hewes, 21, from Silver Birches, had all denied the manslaughter claims.

Venn will serve his sentence in a young offenders' institution.

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Garratt, Venn and Hewes were all given a 12-month sentence

Sussex Police said the cafe owners had been working late at the business in Church Road to prepare it for its opening the next day, when a group of people came in at about 23:20 BST, caused a disturbance and the altercation spilled out on to the street.

Mr Milligan was taken to hospital in Brighton after he collapsed but later died.

Following a medical report ordered by the court, the CPS asked for manslaughter charges to be discontinued, amid objections from Mr Milligan's family.

Image caption Natalie Cadman said she had never felt so scared as she did during the attack

After the CPS decision, Det Ch Insp Rachel Carr from Sussex Police said officers appreciated the family's frustration.

The CPS said concerns raised were being addressed in relation to the case and its decision there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction for the offence of manslaughter".

Speaking after the sentencing Mr Milligan's daughter, Natalie Cadman, said: "I've never been as afraid as I was then."

She described the attack as "petrifying".

Det Ch Insp Rachel Carr welcomed the jail terms and said: "This has been an extremely difficult case for Mr Milligan's family and are thoughts and sympathies remain with them for their loss."