Sussex

Man arrested after reported shooting in St Leonards

  • 17 March 2018
Police - generic Image copyright Thinkstock
Image caption Sussex Police advised members of the public to stay indoors

A man has been arrested following a reported shooting in East Sussex, police have said.

Officers were called to an address in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, with witnesses saying they saw a number of police vehicles and a helicopter.

Sussex Police said a man had been arrested and was in custody. The force has yet to give any details about possible casualties.

It was not a "terrorist-related incident", police added.

The road was closed and police advised the public to stay indoors.

Hastings Police said: "Any residents who were moved from their homes in connection with the shooting incident in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, this evening can now return home unless otherwise directed by police."

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites