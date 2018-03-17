Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Sussex Police advised members of the public to stay indoors

A man has been arrested following a reported shooting in East Sussex, police have said.

Officers were called to an address in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, with witnesses saying they saw a number of police vehicles and a helicopter.

Sussex Police said a man had been arrested and was in custody. The force has yet to give any details about possible casualties.

It was not a "terrorist-related incident", police added.

The road was closed and police advised the public to stay indoors.

Hastings Police said: "Any residents who were moved from their homes in connection with the shooting incident in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, this evening can now return home unless otherwise directed by police."