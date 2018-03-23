Image copyright Google Image caption A man was found unconscious in a flat in St Augustine Road, Littlehampton, but died a day later in hospital.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died following a fight, police have said.

The 42-year-old man was found unconscious in a flat in St Augustine Road, Littlehampton, at about 15:15 GMT on Wednesday. He was taken to hospital where he died on Thursday.

Two men, aged 52 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released under investigation before the man died, police said.

The three men all knew each other.

A Sussex Police spokeswoman said there were no plans to re-arrest the two men on suspicion of murder.