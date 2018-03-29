Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The driver of the car has been identified by police who are trying to trace him

Two people have been injured when a Maserati sports car crashed into a building before the driver ran off, Sussex Police said.

The car crashed into an estate agent's shop in Western Road in Hove at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday, injuring two pedestrians who were taken to hospital.

The Maserati 3200 is registered to a local man and had not been reported as stolen, a police spokesman said.

The driver has been identified and is being sought by police.

A 25-year-old woman from Hove was seriously injured and a 34-year-old woman, also from Hove, was treated for minor injuries.

The car has been seized by police for forensic analysis, the spokesman said.

Any witnesses have been asked to come forward.