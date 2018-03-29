Image caption The man was working airside at Gatwick Airport's north terminal when he was injured by a plane

A man has been injured by a plane while working at Gatwick Airport.

The man, who had been working on the runway guiding planes, was hurt at about 17:15 BST on Wednesday at the north terminal.

He was injured by a Russian-bound Rossiya Airlines aircraft, a Gatwick Airport spokesman said.

Passengers said they had been told by crew the plane had run over a ground crew member's foot. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is investigating.

The man was airlifted to hospital in London with an ankle and foot injury, the South East Coast Ambulance Service said.

A spokesman for Dnata, which employed the man, said: "We can confirm that a Dnata UK employee was injured yesterday following an incident on the airfield at Gatwick airport and emergency services attended the scene.

"The employee has now been discharged from hospital and we will continue to provide them with the necessary support as they recover."

He said the company would be working with those investigating the incident.

The plane's departure was delayed until Thursday.