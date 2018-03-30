Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The damaged Maserati 3200 was later removed by police

A man has been arrested after two women were injured when a sports car crashed into an estate agents.

The Maserati 3200 ploughed into Fox and Sons on Western Road, Hove, at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured and a 34-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries.

Sussex Police said a 31-year-old local man was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving without insurance.

He has since been released under investigation.

Officers have appealed for a motorcyclist who was travelling east on Western Road before turning into Bedford place to contact them as he may have witnessed the crash.