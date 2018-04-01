Image caption Queen Victoria Hospital is renowned for its reconstructive surgery and burns care

Female staff at a Sussex hospital trust are paid on average 40.6% less than male staff, new figures show.

The Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in East Grinstead has the worst median pay gap in the NHS, from figures submitted so far..

Women at the hospital, renowned for reconstructive surgery and burns care, receive on average 59p for every £1 a man is paid.

The trust said there were more men among its highest paid clinicians.

"This will change as we appoint more female consultants and as our current female doctors progress to more senior roles," it said in a statement.

The figures have been published in line with government regulations that came into force in April last year.