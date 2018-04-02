M25 crash: Man killed as car hits tree in Surrey
- 2 April 2018
A driver has died and four of his passengers have been injured, two seriously, in a crash on the M25.
A blue BMW left the motorway between junctions 6 and 5 and hit a tree at about 02:40 BST, Surrey Police said.
The driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene near Clacket Lane services. His next of kin have been informed.
The four injured passengers have been receiving hospital treatment. Police are appealing for witnesses.