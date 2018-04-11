Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption PC Alexander Walsh, who is based in Brighton, will appear at crown court next month

A police officer has denied sexually assaulting and stalking a woman.

Brighton-based Sussex PC Alexander Walsh, 33, of St Michael's Place, Brighton, is accused of groping a woman on a night out last September.

He is also charged with stalking her between September and December, taking photos of her without consent, and sending her inappropriate messages.

He was released on conditional bail by Crawley magistrates, and is due before Portsmouth Crown Court on 14 May.

Sussex Police said he had been suspended from duty.