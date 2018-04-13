Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Sussex Health Care, which runs the homes, said it was co-operating with police

The number of deaths being investigated in a police probe into nine care homes has risen to 13, it has emerged.

When the probe into the Sussex Health Care homes began last August, officers were investigating alleged lack of care of 43 residents, 12 of whom had died.

Sussex Police has now revealed a 13th person died in October. The care home involved has not been revealed.

In a separate development, a woman, aged 39, has been interviewed over gross negligence manslaughter.

Police said her interview had no connection with the death in October.

Officers said it was a voluntary interview under caution.

In a statement, Sussex Health Care said: "We continue to cooperate fully with the police in their investigation.

"It would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage."