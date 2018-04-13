Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Officers were called to the house in the early hours

A murder probe has begun after two bodies were found at a Worthing house.

Sussex Police said a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were found dead at the property in South Farm Road in the early hours.

The pair, who knew each other, have not been identified but their next-of-kin have been told, police said.

Det Supt Adam Hibbert said a murder investigation was under way but officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the case.

Officers were called to the house at about 01:50 BST on Friday, when the pair were found dead, he said.

"At the present time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation," he added.

"Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths and we would discourage anyone from speculating as to what happened."