Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Maryna Kavaliauske with husband Giedrius

A husband has paid tribute to his wife after she was found dead in a house along with another man.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Sussex Police said the woman is believed to be Maryna Kavaliauske.

Her husband of 15 years, Giedrius, said the 35-year-old was a wonderful mother to their children.

A murder investigation was launched after Mrs Kavaliauske was found dead with a man believed to be Viasia Chernoff in South Farm Road, Worthing.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Officers were called to the house in the early hours of Friday

A spokesman for Sussex Police said a post-mortem examination on Saturday established she died from ligature compression to the neck.

Mr Chernoff, known sometimes as Alex, was 43 and died from hanging, the force said.

Mr Kavaliauske said the couple and their children, aged nine and 12, were a very happy family.

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The deceased were known to each other but not related, police said

Det Supt Adam Hibbert said: "At the present time we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation and our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths.

"I would discourage anyone from speculating as to what has happened as we have a distraught family with two young children trying to come to terms with their loss and to start grieving.

"Our thoughts are with the families at this difficult time."