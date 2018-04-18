Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Police have asked anyone who recognises the people in the car to contact them

A lollipop man was driven at by a car as he tried to escort children across a road outside a school.

The volunteer was helping children from Billingshurst Primary School in Station Road, Billingshurst, when a car accelerated and hit his sign.

Three people were in the car and shouted at the man as it drove past before returning for a third time and nudging him with the vehicle.

Sussex Police have released images of three people they want to speak to.

The lollipop man was not injured and no children were involved.

The car - a Citroen Xsara Picasso with the registration RF02 FZV - stopped near the crossing and prevented the lollipop man from helping children cross the road at about 15:30 BST on 21 March.

Police are appealing for witnesses.