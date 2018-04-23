Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police believe passengers on a passing bus may have witnessed the incident in Brighton

A man injured in a suspected road-rage attack in Brighton has been released without charge.

The 37-year-old, from London, who was hit over the head with what was thought to be a steering-wheel lock, had been arrested on suspicion of affray.

A 39-year-old man, also from London, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, has been released under investigation.

The 37-year-old suffered serious but not life-threatening head injuries.

Sussex Police is appealing for passengers on a bus that passed the scene in London Road at about 19:50 BST on Saturday to contact officers.