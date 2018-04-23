Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Jillian Howell worked in the payroll department at the University of Brighton

A payroll boss who was fatally stabbed by her deputy had "bully" scrawled on her forehead, a court heard.

Jillian Howell, 46, was found with multiple stab wounds at her home in Sandgate Road, Brighton, in October.

David Browning, 51, of Willow Drive, Seaford, admits killing Ms Howell, his boss at the University of Brighton, but denies murder.

Mr Browning had developed an intense attachment to her, prosecutors have told Hove Crown Court.

He had expressed some unhappiness with Ms Howell's management and his workload in the payroll department, the jury heard.

However, prosecutor Alan Gardener said that since June 2017 they had been seeing each other socially outside work.

Stabbed 15 times

On 25 October, 2017, Mr Browning had gone to Ms Howell's house for dinner, the court heard.

Ms Howell - who volunteered with the Samaritans - had been trying to help the defendant deal with depression after the death of his father.

They drank wine and ate curry but the jury was told that at some point Mr Browning pulled a knife out and stabbed her.

In total Ms Howell was stabbed 15 times - eight times in the neck, six in the chest and once in the back.

Early the next morning Mr Browning appeared outside a Brighton police station telling officers he had a shotgun and had tried to kill himself.

Prosecutor Alan Gardener told the court: "This was the carefully-planned, premeditated murder of a woman in her home by a man she trusted... a man she was trying to help."

He told the jury Mr Browning feared she was about to reject him and had killed her out of jealousy and anger - not an uncontrollable urge caused by depression.

Mr Browning appeared at Lewes Crown Court on 2 March and admitted Ms Howell's manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

The trial continues.