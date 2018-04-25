Image copyright RMT Image caption The RMT opposes changes to the roles of guards on Southern trains

Rail workers are staging a protest two years on from the start of a bitter dispute with operator Southern.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members have gathered outside Parliament and accused the government of "ignoring" the row.

The RMT said is it "disgraceful" there have been no joint talks with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and Southern.

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesman said Mr Grayling has met both sides individually "several times".

The dispute is over the role of guards on trains. The RMT wants operators to guarantee a second member of staff on services.

Image copyright PA Image caption RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the situation is 'disgraceful'

The RMT is in similar disputes with South Western Railway, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail North and Greater Anglia.

Fresh strikes were announced earlier affecting a number of the operators in May.

Union general secretary Mick Cash said: "It is disgraceful that we have been unable to get all three parties into the same room at the same time to thrash out a solution.

"Chris Grayling and his government have chosen to ignore this dispute, even though Southern are operating a management contract directly under his control."

Commuters and disability campaigners also joined the demonstration.

Emily Yates, of the Association of British Commuters, said the demand for a second member of staff on trains is "absolutely vital for disabled, older and vulnerable passengers, who will otherwise be facing what is essentially a rollback of guaranteed access to train travel".

Image copyright RMT Image caption A passenger group argues the changes are detrimental to disabled people

A DfT spokesman added: "This dispute is not about jobs or safety.

"Guards have been guaranteed their jobs and the independent rail regulator has ruled that driver-controlled trains, which have been used in this country for 30 years, are safe."