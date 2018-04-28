Image copyright Yui Mok / PA Image caption The woman's body was found during a search of the property

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found in a house in East Sussex.

Officers went to the Crowborough property following a request for a welfare check at 19:20 BST on Friday.

After speaking to a 22 year-old man, a search of the property was made and a dead woman related to the man was found inside.

The man was arrested and is currently in custody while the investigation continues.

Sussex Police said it was not seeking anybody else in relation to the incident.