Image copyright Family handout Image caption Fiona Fisher was found dead at her house on Friday

The family of a woman found dead at a house in East Sussex have described her as "irreplaceable".

A murder inquiry was launched after Fiona Fisher, 51, was found dead at her home in Lordswell Lane, Crowborough on Friday.

A 22-year-old male relative of Ms Fisher was arrested at the address and is in custody, Sussex Police said.

"There are no words to explain the love those around her felt for her, she is irreplaceable," her family said.

"Fiona will be sadly missed by her daughter Megan, her mother Dorothy and stepfather Les, as well as her father."

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police visited her house after a request for a welfare check

Officers went to Ms Fisher's home following a request for a welfare check on Friday evening.

After speaking to the 22 year-old suspect, a search of the house was made and her body was found inside.

Police said they were not seeking anybody else in relation to Ms Fisher's death.