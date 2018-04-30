Image copyright Family handout Image caption Fiona Fisher was found dead at her house on Friday

A man has been charged with the murder of a 51-year-old woman who was found dead at her home in Sussex.

Thomas Fisher, 22, of no fixed abode, is also accused of fraud, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He is due to appear at Hastings Magistrates' Court later.

Fiona Fisher's body was discovered at her home in Crowborough on Friday night when police went to the property in response to a welfare check request.