Murder charge over Crowborough woman Fiona Fisher's death
- 30 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a 51-year-old woman who was found dead at her home in Sussex.
Thomas Fisher, 22, of no fixed abode, is also accused of fraud, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
He is due to appear at Hastings Magistrates' Court later.
Fiona Fisher's body was discovered at her home in Crowborough on Friday night when police went to the property in response to a welfare check request.