Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption David Browning reacted with anger when Jillian Howell rejected him

A man who stabbed his boss to death and wrote "bully" on her forehead has been jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 28 years.

David Browning, 52, of Seaford, was found guilty of murder at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday.

Jurors heard he went for dinner at Jillian Howell's home and reacted with anger when she rejected him in October.

He had formed an intense attachment to the University of Brighton payroll boss, the court heard.

'Defiled' body

Sentencing, Judge Christine Laing QC said the way in which Browning murdered her was "savage", adding: "This was a sustained attack and the terror and trauma for her in the final few minutes of her life is unimaginable."

The court heard the 46-year-old Samaritans volunteer was found by police with 15 stab and slash wounds to her chest, neck and abdomen.

The judge said Ms Howell, in her final moments, "desperately tried to defend herself".

She said Browning "defiled" her body by writing the world "bully" on her forehead but said: "Nothing was further from the truth."

Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Jillian Howell had tried to support Browning, the court was told

She said: "The reality of Jillian Howell is that she was a compassionate woman, a quality that cost her her life."

'Cocktail of emotions'

Ms Laing said Browning had developed a crush on the woman that turned into an obsession.

She told him: "I am quite satisfied that what led to you killing her was a very ordinary cocktail of human emotions, desire, jealously, frustration and anger.

"Jillian did more than most people would have done to support you as a concerned colleague and friend but it is plain you wanted to be more important or special to her than that.

"I have watched you closely during this trial and you have shown no emotion and little remorse other than for your own situation."