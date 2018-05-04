Image copyright Twitter Image caption Pictures of the film crew were posted on Twitter

Reports of a mannequin being thrown off Beachy Head by a film crew sparked a full-scale air and sea search, coastguards said.

A helicopter, a lifeboat and police had to search the Sussex coast because they had to rule out the possibility it was a body, a spokesman told the BBC.

An unnamed witness said walkers alerted the Beachy Head chaplain after seeing what they thought was a body.

The response is believed to have cost £3,000, a source said.

Coastguards said the mannequin was later found and the search teams stood down.

The spokesman said flying conditions were difficult due to a sea fog at the time.

Pictures of the film crew on the cliffs near Eastbourne were sent to BBC South East on Twitter.

In a statement, Eastbourne Borough Council said: "The council has not given authorisation to any film crews to use Beachy Head today. We are making urgent enquiries."

Image copyright Dan Jessup Image caption A family were seen taking a photograph on the cliff edge

Earlier, Sussex photographer Dan Jessup took pictures of what appeared to be a family standing looking over the cliff edge.

A woman was seen holding on to the feet of a toddler as the youngster peered over the edge while a man took a photograph.

A second toddler was seen standing behind them not holding on to anyone's hand.

After the picture made headlines, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency tweeted: "Please #staysafe folks. We can't stress enough how important it is to keep back from cliff edges. No photograph or selfie is worth risking your life for...."

Each summer, numerous alerts about the dangers of cliff edges are issued by the emergency services.

The Sussex chalk cliffs are notorious for whole sections giving way without warning.