An eight-year-old girl has been attacked after posting a letter for her parents, police have said.

She was grabbed and pushed to the ground as she walked along Tidy Street from Gloucester Street in Brighton at about 08:15 BST on Saturday.

Two passers-by shouted at her attacker and he ran off. The girl was left extremely shocked and suffered grazes.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, white, about 5ft 6in tall, slim and with dark dark hair.

Any witnesses have been asked to contact Sussex Police.