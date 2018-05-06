Image copyright Aimee Atikinson Image caption Southern is advising people not to travel to Brighton as there are no direct trains between London and the south coast

Passengers say there is "absolute chaos" at Gatwick Airport because of overcrowding on rail replacement services to Brighton.

Southern is advising people not to travel to the seaside city as there are no direct trains between London and the south coast.

Engineering work is being carried out and long queues are building for replacement buses, National Rail said.

Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day and into Monday.

'Absolutely rammed'

Southern posted on their website: "There are currently large queues for the replacement bus services at Gatwick Airport and overcrowding at the station.

"As a result, customers should anticipate extended journey times and cancellations between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport to prevent further overcrowding.

"Services from Brighton towards London Victoria after 17:00 are expected to be extremely busy and journey times to be extended as a result."

Yes of course you can use the pic :) made it back to brighton safe and sound eventually. Trains were absolutely rammed. — A I M I E A (@Aimieatkinson) May 6, 2018

Aimee Atkinson made it back to Brighton but said the "trains were absolutely rammed".

She tweeted: "Absolute chaos and fights @Gatwick_Airport trying to get rail replacement to Brighton @SouthernRailUK sort it out! A few workers trying to manage hundreds of people. My mum had to step in and help with crowd control."

Southern said planned engineering work between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges means buses are running between the stations instead of trains.

It added: "Services tomorrow [Monday] are expected to be extremely busy as further good weather has been predicted."