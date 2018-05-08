Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The girl was grabbed just after she turned the corner into Tidy Street

A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old girl was grabbed and pushed to the ground in Brighton.

She had been to post a letter for her parents when it happened in Tidy Street on Saturday morning, police said.

Passers-by shouted at the man, who ran off. The girl suffered grazes and shock but did not need hospital treatment.

Sussex Police said a 24-year-old man from Brighton had been arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction and remained in custody.