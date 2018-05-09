Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption Officers are keen to trace three people who were near the scene of the alleged assault

A man has been charged with the attempted kidnap and attempted sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl.

The child was grabbed and pushed to the ground in Tidy Street, Brighton, on Saturday morning after posting a letter for her parents.

She suffered grazes and shock but did not need hospital treatment.

Michael Belhawla, 24, of Auckland Drive, Brighton, has been remanded to appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court later.

Police are keen to trace three people, seen in CCTV images, who were near the scene at about 08:30 BST.