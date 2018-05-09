Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Police have now interviewed six people as part of the investigation

Three more people have been interviewed as part of an investigation into nine care homes in Sussex, police have said.

Police said two West Sussex people, aged 35 and 48, and a Surrey woman, 37, had attended voluntary interviews under caution over wilful neglect.

Sussex Health Care is being probed over an alleged lack of care for 43 residents at nine homes, 13 of whom have died.

A company spokesman said: "We continue to cooperate fully with the police."

He added: "It would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage."

Police have already spoken to three women as part of the investigation: