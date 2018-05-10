Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The man was killed in a crash just east of the Stockbridge roundabout on the A27 Chichester bypass

A cyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash on a busy road during rush hour.

The male cyclist, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 07:20 BST on the A27 Chichester bypass.

The eastbound carriageway of the Chichester bypass was shut between the Stockbridge and Whyke roundabouts.

Det Insp Jason Hazzard said: "It was a busy time on the road, and we believe there may be several witnesses who have not yet contacted us."

A police spokesman said the force was looking to speak to two men wearing shorts with tattooed legs who were seen beside a white van which had stopped nearby.

Any witnesses - or drivers with dashcam footage - have also been asked to contact police.