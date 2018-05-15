Image copyright Becky Sheppard Image caption Becky Sheppard (left) paid tribute to her best friend Sarah Clayton (right)

A woman found dead at a campsite in East Sussex was "the best mum" who was "always happy", a friend has said.

Becky Sheppard paid tribute to Sarah Clayton, 21, from Yapton, near Littlehampton, who was found in a tent at a holiday park in Seaford on Sunday.

"She was the best mum, a wonderful mum, to her little girl who is five now," she said.

Police are continuing to question a 28-year-old Littlehampton man, known to Miss Clayton, on suspicion of murder.

Miss Shepherd said: "When I saw the news that the body of a 21-year-old woman had been found I had this instinct. I just knew it was her."

She said: "We've known each other for eight years and have been inseparable. She was my best friend.

"I will always remember she was a real party girl... always happy."

A 50th birthday party was held at the site over the weekend

Miss Shepherd the two met at The Regis School in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, before Miss Clayton studied at Chichester College and worked at Butlins.

Police were called to the holiday park just before 07:00 BST on Sunday.

Officers have continued to appeal for anyone who attended a 50th birthday at the campsite to come forward, as well as dog walkers and other passers-by.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Ch Insp Emma Heater said no-one else was being sought in connection with the death.

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Monday afternoon to establish the cause of death.